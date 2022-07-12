Edmonton Oilers Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 seasons with the NHL

Send this page to someone via email

A long-time veteran of the NHL, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith announced his retirement from hockey Tuesday morning.

After 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Keith most recently played his 17th season with the Oilers after being traded to the Alberta capital in July 2021.

His resume is nothing short of impressive, having won three Stanley Cup championships, two Norris Trophies and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2015.

The 38-year-old appeared in 64 games with the Oilers and averaged about 19:44 time on ice per game during the regular season, according to the Oilers.

The club said he also ranked second in takeaways and third in hits while mentoring the team’s younger defencemen. On Nov. 1, 2021 he reached a new achievement with the Oilers, notching his 1,200th game against the Seattle Kraken.

After being drafted 54th overall to Chicago, Keith never missed a game in those 16 seasons and finishes his career playing 1,256 regular season games with 106 goals, 540 assists and 675 penalty minutes alongside a plus/minus rating of +159.

The Winnipeg native also represented Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics where he was part of the gold medal winning team.

