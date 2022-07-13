SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign goalie Jack Campbell in free agency

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted July 13, 2022 12:33 pm

The Edmonton Oilers snapped up goaltender Jack Campbell when NHL free agency opened Wednesday morning.

Campbell, 30, spent last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, going 31-9-6 in 49 appearances. He had a .914 save percentage and a 2.64 goals against average.

The contract is five years and $5 million per season.

Read more: Evander Kane signs with Edmonton Oilers prior to free agency

Campbell was drafted 11th overall by Dallas in 2011. He played for the Stars and L.A. Kings before joining the Leafs in February 2020.

The Oilers were in need of a goaltender with Mike Smith coming off an injury-riddled season and Mikko Koskinen having signed in Switzerland.

More to come…

