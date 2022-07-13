Edmonton Oilers sign goalie Jack Campbell in free agency

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers snapped up goaltender Jack Campbell when NHL free agency opened Wednesday morning.

Campbell, 30, spent last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, going 31-9-6 in 49 appearances. He had a .914 save percentage and a 2.64 goals against average.

The contract is five years and $5 million per season.

Campbell was drafted 11th overall by Dallas in 2011. He played for the Stars and L.A. Kings before joining the Leafs in February 2020.

The Oilers were in need of a goaltender with Mike Smith coming off an injury-riddled season and Mikko Koskinen having signed in Switzerland.

More to come…

