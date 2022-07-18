Alert issued as strong winds affect homes in Cypress County

Send this page to someone via email

An alert was issued for Cypress County on Monday afternoon after strong winds touched down in that part of southeastern Alberta.

According Alberta Emergency Alert, strong and damaging winds occurred in the area of Highway 523 and Highway 1 at approximately 1:50 p.m. and have caused damage to homes and vehicles in the area.

Residents are asked to pay attention to funnel clouds and take precautions as required.

“Be prepared to seek shelter off the road if you are on the highway and cannot avoid the storm. Seek shelter in a ditch or ravine if a tornado approaches,” Alberta Emergency Alert wrote.

"Seek shelter in a basement or reinforced structure."

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the area. Environment Canada said its meteorologists were tracking a dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to golf ball size hail and heavy rain.

Just before 2 p.m., the weather agency said the severe thunderstorm was located northeast of Medicine Hat and moving northeast at 50 km/h.

Around 7,338 people in Medicine Hat do not have power, according to a tweet by the City of Medicine Hat.

Update: 1:49 p.m. 7,338 customers are now without power and infrastructure is damaged in several places. ⚡️ If you encounter a downed power line, please stay at least 10 meters away and call 403-529-8260 immediately. #medhat #poweroutage #summerstorm pic.twitter.com/FDd98gs0oU — City of Medicine Hat (@medicinehatcity) July 18, 2022

An EMS spokesperson told Global News 10 houses are believed to have been affected and everyone is currently accounted for. As of 2:18 p.m., there are no active patients and no one has been transported to the hospital.

Additional units are currently en route to do door knocks and check on residents in the area, the EMS spokesperson said.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…