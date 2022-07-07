3 tornadoes touched down in Alberta on Tuesday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

On the same day that a new round of tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Alberta, Environment Canada confirmed Thursday that three tornadoes touched down in the province earlier in the week.

In a weather summary posted to its website, the weather agency said all three tornadoes touched down on Tuesday.

The first twister was observed near the central Alberta village of Alliance at 2:38 p.m., the second was spotted near the eastern Alberta village of Consort at 4:44 p.m., and the third was also spotted at 4:44 p.m., but near an area in the eastern part of the province known as Neutral Hills.

“Environment Canada received several reports and photos of the tornadoes but there were no reports of damage,” the weather agency said on Thursday.

“All three tornadoes have been given a preliminary rating of EF0 but may be updated as the investigation continues.”

“EF” refers to the Enhanced Fujita scale that sums up the intensity of tornadoes. It is determined by how much damage the twisters cause.

Environment Canada said its meteorologists are still looking for images of Tuesday’s tornadoes and potential damage they caused.

The weather agency noted large hail was also reported in the province on Tuesday. The largest hail was seen north of Coronation (toonie-sized) and south of Coronation (golf ball-sized).

Environment Canada noted its weather summary regarding Tuesday’s events is to be considered a preliminary summary and “does not constitute a complete or final report.”

