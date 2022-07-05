Menu

Rotating thunderstorm watches issued for central Alberta

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 5, 2022 5:03 pm
Alberta Emergency Alert logo. View image in full screen
Alberta Emergency Alert logo. Credit: Alberta Emergency Alert

A critical tornado alert issued for Flagstaff County was lifted on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Alberta Emergency Alert, a tornado was spotted near Alliance moving northeast at 15 km/h at around 2:42 p.m.

A second rotating thunderstorm was also spotted south of Alliance at around 3 p.m. This storm was capable of producing a tornado, Alberta Emergency Alert said.

Alberta Emergency Alert also issued a critical possible tornado warning for Paintearth County. A rotating thunderstorm that is capable of producing a tornado is located approximately 5 km northeast of Coronation at 3:05 p.m., emergency officials said.

Residents in Talbot and Silver Heights should seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure

More to come…

