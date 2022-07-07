Tornado warnings dropped in central Alberta; other weather watches, warnings remain place

Send this page to someone via email

A tornado warning issued Thursday afternoon for parts of central Alberta has been dropped by Environment Canada.

A critical alert issued by Alberta Emergency Alert at 2:37 p.m. said a rotating severe thunderstorm that was possibly producing a tornado had been located near Sundre and was nearly stationary.

By 2:47 p.m., the alert said the thunderstorm was producing a tornado near Shantz, Alta.

People in the area were told to seek shelter immediately.

Just before 4 p.m., all tornado warnings in Alberta had been dropped. However, several areas of central and southern Alberta remained under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

Environment Canada’s website has more information on where the watches and warnings remain in place Thursday afternoon.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

Follow Alberta Emergency Alert on social media or online for up-to-date information on Thursday's storms.

