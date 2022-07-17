Major vehicle crash closes Lougheed Highway overnight near Maple Ridge, B.C.

A stretch of the Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge, B.C., has re-opened after an early morning vehicle crash.
Lougheed Highway was closed in both directions from 272 Street to 280 Street for several hours overnight.
Pictures from the scene Sunday morning show serious damage to two vehicles, with one car torn in half.
The highway reopened around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
It is unclear what the injuries are, at this point.
Global BC has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for additional information.
More to come.
