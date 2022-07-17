Menu

Traffic

Major vehicle crash closes Lougheed Highway overnight near Maple Ridge, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 1:37 pm
A major vehicle crash shut down a portion of Lougheed Highway near Maple Ridge, early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
A major vehicle crash shut down a portion of Lougheed Highway near Maple Ridge, early Sunday morning. Global News

A stretch of the Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge, B.C.,  has re-opened after an early morning vehicle crash.

Lougheed Highway was closed in both directions from 272 Street to 280 Street for several hours overnight.

Pictures from the scene Sunday morning show serious damage to two vehicles, with one car torn in half.

Read more: North Okanagan crash survivor speaks out for safety improvements

The highway reopened around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

It is unclear what the injuries are, at this point.

Read more: Highway reopened, phone service restored after fatal crash in Fraser Canyon

Global BC has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for additional information.

Another Metro Vancouver overpass hit by over height truck

More to come.

