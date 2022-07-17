Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Toronto motorbike crash: officials

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Saturday night crash in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police told Global News that officers responded to a crash in the area of North Queen Street and Manstor Road in Etobicoke. A crash took place in front of 164 Queen Street North, they said.

A motorbike rider “travelling at a high rate of speed” struck a guardrail and pole, police said.

Toronto paramedics said they received a call for the incident around 10:40 p.m.

First responders transported a man to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

