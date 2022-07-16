Toronto’s Union Station locked down after nearby shooting

Toronto‘s Union Station was locked down Saturday evening after a nearby shooting.
One man was shot and has been confirmed to have sustained life-threatening injuries, police say.
Toronto medics tended to the man.
The shooting took place at the intersection of York St. and Bremner Blvd.
No trains were moving as of 8:30 p.m., according to a social media post from Metrolinx head of media and public relations, Anne Marie Aikins, who noted the station was evacuated.
Union Station has 300,000 daily visitors, according to its website.
