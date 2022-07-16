Menu

Crime

Toronto’s Union Station locked down after nearby shooting

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 8:38 pm
Toronto‘s Union Station was locked down Saturday evening after a nearby shooting.

One man was shot and has been confirmed to have sustained life-threatening injuries, police say.

Toronto medics tended to the man.

Story continues below advertisement

The shooting took place at the intersection of York St. and Bremner Blvd.

No trains were moving as of 8:30 p.m., according to a social media post from Metrolinx head of media and public relations, Anne Marie Aikins, who noted the station was evacuated.

Union Station has 300,000 daily visitors, according to its website.

