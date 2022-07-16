Toronto’s Union Station locked down after nearby shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto‘s Union Station was locked down Saturday evening after a nearby shooting.

One man was shot and has been confirmed to have sustained life-threatening injuries, police say.

Toronto medics tended to the man.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

York St & Bremner Blvd

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– officers located a man with a gunshot wound, injuries are life-threatening

– @TorontoMedics o/s – tending to patient

– Union Station is being locked down @TorontoUnion

– will update#GO1360743

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 17, 2022

The shooting took place at the intersection of York St. and Bremner Blvd.

No trains were moving as of 8:30 p.m., according to a social media post from Metrolinx head of media and public relations, Anne Marie Aikins, who noted the station was evacuated.

Union Station has been evacuated & no trains are moving currently. Area is in the hands of police. Please stand by for updates https://t.co/nXGwryiiJZ — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) July 17, 2022

Union Station has 300,000 daily visitors, according to its website.