Rubbernecking drivers ticketed after recording fatal crash scene: Vernon, B.C. RCMP

Drivers trying to record the aftermath of a fatal North Okanagan crash on their phones were pulled over and ticketed Tuesday by Mounties who say the practice is increasingly “frustrating.”

The fatal crash happened around 11 a.m., Tuesday on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen, B.C.

A 69-year-old Enderby man died at the scene, police said, after his pickup crossed the centre line before crashing into a dump truck.

While emergency service workers were at the scene, they saw multiple motorists using their cellphones to record or take pictures as they drove by, RCMP said in a press release.

Three drivers were stopped and issued $368 violation tickets for using an electronic device while driving. One of those drivers was also sanctioned for failing to obey a peace officer’s direction.

“It’s frustrating to have to deal with this; it’s unsafe and there’s absolutely no excuse for it,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“First responders are at these scenes trying to help people, and we need your help so we can do our work safely. We don’t need anyone getting seriously injured or killed because someone wants to take a picture. It’s an emergency scene and not a photo op so leave the phone alone.

“Drive safely, keep your hands on the wheel, and pay attention to the road in front of you.”

The commercial vehicle driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours to allow emergency personnel to complete their work safely and for police to conduct their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam video, and has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028 and quote file number 2022-4172.