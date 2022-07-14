Fatal crash in Fraser Canyon: Highway 1 closed, phone, 911 service affected, IIO deployed

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 1 was closed in both directions north of Hells Gate, B.C., in the Fraser Canyon due to a serious crash believed to be responsible for a phone and internet outage in the area.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed it had been notified of a fatal crash at the location, and whether or not a police pursuit was in progress will form a part of its investigation.

A 911/cell/landline/internet disruption has been reported in Electoral Area A and areas including Boston Bar, Hells Gate Airtram Terminal, Gladwin, Keefers, Lytton and Spences Bridge. Telus is investigating and an update will be provided when more information is received. pic.twitter.com/vPbUPqh4Um — Fraser Valley Regional District (@FraserValleyRD) July 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

It was not immediately clear if there were other injuries.

Global News has requested comment from the RCMP.

Telus estimated the service outage affected about 200 customers in Boston Bar, Hope, Lytton and Spences Bridge, and was affecting internet and phone service, along with some wireless signal.

The Fraser Valley Regional District and E-Comm warned that the service disruption was potentially preventing people from calling 911.

E-Comm said anyone in a life-threatening emergency should try dialing 911 first, but that if they did not have service they should head to the nearest doctor, police detachment or fire department.

Telus said once RCMP cleared the crash site, techs would begin working to restore service, but added there was no estimated time frame.

Drivers in the area were advised to detour via the Coquihalla Highway.

1:58 IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey – May 25, 2022