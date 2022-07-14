Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Fatal crash in Fraser Canyon: Highway 1 closed, phone, 911 service affected, IIO deployed

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 6:44 pm
The Hells Gate Airtram in the Fraser Canyon. View image in full screen
The Hells Gate Airtram in the Fraser Canyon. Simon Little / Global News

Highway 1 was closed in both directions north of Hells Gate, B.C., in the Fraser Canyon due to a serious crash believed to be responsible for a phone and internet outage in the area.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed it had been notified of a fatal crash at the location, and whether or not a police pursuit was in progress will form a part of its investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

It was not immediately clear if there were other injuries.

Trending Stories

Global News has requested comment from the RCMP.

Telus estimated the service outage affected about 200 customers in Boston Bar, Hope, Lytton and Spences Bridge, and was affecting internet and phone service, along with some wireless signal.

Read more: Wildfire breaks out near still-recovering Lytton, B.C.

The Fraser Valley Regional District and E-Comm warned that the service disruption was potentially preventing people from calling 911.

E-Comm said anyone in a life-threatening emergency should try dialing 911 first, but that if they did not have service they should head to the nearest doctor, police detachment or fire department.

Telus said once RCMP cleared the crash site, techs would begin working to restore service, but added there was no estimated time frame.

Drivers in the area were advised to detour via the Coquihalla Highway.

Click to play video: 'IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey' IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey
IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey – May 25, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagFatal Crash tagIIO tagTelus tagIndependent Investigations Office tagHighway 1 closed tagTelus outage tagHighway 1 Fraser Canyon taghells gate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers