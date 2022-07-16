Man with life-threatening injuries after downtown Toronto scooter crash: police

The rider of a motorized scooter is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in downtown Toronto Friday night.
Toronto police said they responded to a collision in the area of University Avenue and Elm Street at around 6:31 p.m. Friday.
Police said a 27-year-old man was riding a scooter along Elm Street when it collided with a 2018 Mini Cooper that was driving down University Avenue.
Trending Stories
The rider of the scooter was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the 55-year-old woman driving the Mini remained on scene uninjured, police said.
The investigation — led by the Toronto police’s traffic services division — is ongoing.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments