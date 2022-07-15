Menu

Canada

Pedestrian reportedly flees scene of Mississauga collision

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 12:40 pm
The side of a Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The side of a Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A pedestrian involved in a collision in Mississauga Friday morning reportedly fled the scene of the incident, police say

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street and Dixie Road at 6:25 a.m.

Officers said there was a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The driver remained at the scene and wasn’t injured, but police said the pedestrian fled.

Read more: Man critically injured after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Police said it’s not clear what injuries the male pedestrian may have sustained.

Just after noon, a police spokesperson said there weren’t any updates on the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

