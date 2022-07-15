Pedestrian reportedly flees scene of Mississauga collision

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian involved in a collision in Mississauga Friday morning reportedly fled the scene of the incident, police say

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street and Dixie Road at 6:25 a.m.

Officers said there was a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The driver remained at the scene and wasn’t injured, but police said the pedestrian fled.

Police said it’s not clear what injuries the male pedestrian may have sustained.

Just after noon, a police spokesperson said there weren’t any updates on the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

UPDATE:

– Dixie Rd & Dundas St shut down — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 15, 2022