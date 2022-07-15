Pedestrian reportedly flees scene of Mississauga collision

A pedestrian involved in a collision in Mississauga Friday morning reportedly fled the scene of the incident, police say
Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street and Dixie Road at 6:25 a.m.
Officers said there was a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The driver remained at the scene and wasn’t injured, but police said the pedestrian fled.
Police said it’s not clear what injuries the male pedestrian may have sustained.
Trending Stories
Just after noon, a police spokesperson said there weren’t any updates on the incident.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments