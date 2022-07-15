Police seek to identify suspect after elderly woman assaulted at Markham bus stop

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after a “serious assault” in Markham.

York Regional Police said on July 8 at around 2:15 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East area.

Police said the victim — a 74-year-old woman — was walking from a nearby mall to the bus stop when a man came out of the pathway on the west side of Steeles Avenue.

“The suspect ran at the victim and pulled her hair, causing the victim to fall to the ground,” police said in a news release. “The suspect then fled the scene.”

According to police, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for minor physical injuries.

Officers are now seeking to identify the suspect, and have released a video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.