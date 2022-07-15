Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after elderly woman assaulted at Markham bus stop

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 12:39 pm
WATCH: Police seeking to identify suspect after elderly woman assaulted in Markham.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after a “serious assault” in Markham.

York Regional Police said on July 8 at around 2:15 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East area.

Police said the victim — a 74-year-old woman — was walking from a nearby mall to the bus stop when a man came out of the pathway on the west side of Steeles Avenue.

Read more: Man charged after 85-year-old woman assaulted at Toronto’s Kipling Station: police

“The suspect ran at the victim and pulled her hair, causing the victim to fall to the ground,” police said in a news release. “The suspect then fled the scene.”

According to police, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for minor physical injuries.

Officers are now seeking to identify the suspect, and have released a video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

