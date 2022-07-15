Menu

Comments

Crime

Man charged after 85-year-old woman assaulted at Toronto’s Kipling Station: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 7:11 am
Click to play video: 'Woman attacked at Toronto’s Kipling Station in apparent ‘random’ incident: police' Woman attacked at Toronto’s Kipling Station in apparent ‘random’ incident: police
WATCH ABOVE: (July 7) Woman attacked at Toronto’s Kipling Station in apparent ‘random’ incident – Jul 7, 2022

A 35-year-old man has been charged after an 85-year-old woman was assaulted at Toronto’s Kipling Station last week, police say.

Police allege that around 11:15 a.m. on July 7, a man assaulted an 85-year-old woman at Kipling Station, located near Dundas Street and Kipling Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital for her injuries.

Read more: Toronto police name man wanted in connection with ‘random’ Kipling Station assault

On the day of the attack, both police and the TTC said the incident was “random.”

Investigators later released surveillance images of a suspect and on Wednesday, said Toronto resident Kelon Peters was wanted in connection with the incident.

In an update late Thursday, police said Peters had been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, breaching probation, and fraud in relation to fares.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

