Manitoba First Nation being evacuated due to wildfires

Residents of a Manitoba First Nation are being evacuated due to wildfires.

In a statement, the Canadian Red Cross says it “is supporting Mathias Colomb Cree Nation and Indigenous Services Canada with the evacuation of community members.”

Community members have told Global News that residents were asked to head to a local youth drop-in centre with their essential items while evacuations were being arranged.

One resident says Thompson and Winnipeg are the destinations for the evacuees.

A fire truck heads toward a wildfire in Mathias Colomb Cree Nation. Autumn Hart/Facebook

A map on the province’s website shows, as of Wednesday, an out of control fire spanning 1800 hectares was burning near Pukatawagan.

The Red Cross says more details will be released shortly.