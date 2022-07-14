Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Manitoba First Nation being evacuated due to wildfires

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 9:03 pm
Residents of Mathias Colomb First Nation are being evacuated due to wildfires. View image in full screen
Residents of Mathias Colomb First Nation are being evacuated due to wildfires. Courtesy: Matthew Samuel Leo Head/Facebook

Residents of a Manitoba First Nation are being evacuated due to wildfires.

In a statement, the Canadian Red Cross says it “is supporting Mathias Colomb Cree Nation and Indigenous Services Canada with the evacuation of community members.”

Community members have told Global News that residents were asked to head to a local youth drop-in centre with their essential items while evacuations were being arranged.

One resident says Thompson and Winnipeg are the destinations for the evacuees.

A fire truck heads toward a wildfire in Mathias Colomb Cree Nation.
A fire truck heads toward a wildfire in Mathias Colomb Cree Nation. Autumn Hart/Facebook

A map on the province’s website shows, as of Wednesday, an out of control fire spanning 1800 hectares was burning near Pukatawagan.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Red Cross says more details will be released shortly.

 

 

 

Fire tagWildfires tagEvacuations tagPukatawagan tagMathias Colomb tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers