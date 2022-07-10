Firefighters battle blaze in Winnipeg’s Sir John Franklin neighbourhood

Firefighters spent part of Sunday morning battling a fire in the Sir John Franklin neighbourhood.
The call came in around 10 a.m. The fire was located at an apartment building on Refrew St., just north of Academy Rd.
A police officer on scene told a Global News camera operator no injuries have been reported so far.
Global News has reached out to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service for more information.
The story will be updated as more details are released.
