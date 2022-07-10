Menu

Fire

Firefighters battle blaze in Winnipeg’s Sir John Franklin neighbourhood

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 1:29 pm
Firefighters spent part of Sunday morning battling a fire in an apartment building on Renfrew St. View image in full screen
Firefighters spent part of Sunday morning battling a fire in an apartment building on Renfrew St. Global News

Firefighters spent part of Sunday morning battling a fire in the Sir John Franklin neighbourhood.

The call came in around 10 a.m. The fire was located at an apartment building on Refrew St., just north of Academy Rd.

Read more: 35 workers safe after fire at Murray Industrial Park in Winnipeg, city says

A police officer on scene told a Global News camera operator no injuries have been reported so far.

Trending Stories

Global News has reached out to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service for more information.

The story will be updated as more details are released.

