35 workers safe after fire at Murray Industrial Park in Winnipeg, city says

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a commercial business in the Murray Industrial Park forced some 35 employees to evacuate from the building early Wednesday, fire officials say.

Fire crews were called to an automatic alarm at the business in the 100 block of Cree Crescent around 7:15 a.m.

Read more: Three firefighters taken to hospital following north Winnipeg blaze at vacant house

A release from the city says crews found smoke coming from a manufacturing area on arrival. They say the building’s fire suppression system was activated, which helped contain the blaze.

Roughly 35 workers were able to get out of the building before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

0:58 Firefighter staffing shortages Firefighter staffing shortages

Crews used an offensive attack and the fire was declared under control shortly after 8:20 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

A portion of the building suffered fire damage, the city says.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews fight Wednesday morning house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An estimate on damages was not immediately available.