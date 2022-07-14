Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered on the back of earlier painting

Send this page to someone via email

In a miraculous discovery, conservators at the National Galleries of Scotland have uncovered a never-before-seen self-portrait of one of the most important and influential western artists ever, Vincent Van Gogh.

According to the National Galleries, the portrait was discovered on Friday, on the back of an existing Van Gogh painting, Head of a Peasant Woman, under layers of glue and cardboard.

View image in full screen Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait revealed by an X-ray of ‘Head of a Peasant Woman,’ 1885. National Galleries of Scotland

The painting from 1885 was undergoing a routine conservation X-ray when the mysterious self-portrait was discovered.

The X-ray revealed a bearded man in a brimmed hat and neckerchief. The sitting person, believed to be Van Gogh himself, is staring forward intensely. The right side of his face is shadowed and his left ear is visible. (Van Gogh infamously self-mutilated part of his left ear after an argument with artist Paul Gaugin in 1888.)

View image in full screen ‘Head of a Peasant Woman’ painted by Vincent Van Gogh in 1885. National Galleries of Scotland

The X-ray discovery is believed to be the first of its kind for a U.K. institution.

The National Galleries says the portrait was likely covered by glue and cardboard in the 20th century, meaning it has been hidden for over 100 years.

Van Gogh, best known for his post-impressionistic paintings, would often reuse canvas to save money, the National Galleries explained. They say instead of painting over earlier his works, Van Gogh (who was financially supported in his lifetime by his brother, Theo) would turn the canvas around and work on the reverse side.

View image in full screen The back of ‘Head of a Peasant Woman.’ The canvas is covered in layers of glue and cardboard. Underneath is the self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh. The condition is unknown. National Galleries of Scotland

It may be possible to one day uncover the hidden self-portrait, the National Galleries says, though it would take intensive, delicate conservation work so as not to harm Head of a Peasant Woman.

Lesley Stevenson, senior paintings conservator, shared her enthusiasm for the shocking find in a video produced by the National Galleries.

“When we saw the X-ray for the first time, of course, we were hugely excited. Such a major discovery happens once, twice, in a conservator’s lifetime,” Stevenson said in the video.

“It’s really significant to discover a portrait that no one knew existed up until this very moment,” Frances Fowle, senior curator, said in the National Galleries video.

The self-portrait is believed to have been painted after Head of a Peasant Woman.

The original front-facing painting Head of a Peasant Woman will be included in the National Galleries’ upcoming exhibition titled A Taste of Impressionism. A specially crafted lightbox will now accompany the painting, allowing guests to see the X-ray of the self-portrait.

The condition of the newly discovered self-portrait is not known, but the National Galleries and art enthusiasts around the globe hope that if revealed, the painting will provide more insight into understanding the highly beloved, enigmatic artist, Van Gogh.