Antique vampire-slaying kit sells for over $20K at auction

Send this page to someone via email

Vampires beware, there’s much more than a few cloves of garlic in this kit.

A vampire-slaying kit once owned by a British aristocrat was sold at a Hansons auction last week for £13,000 (more than C$20,250), at least six times its originally estimated worth.

According to a news release from Hansons Auctioneers, the auction triggered an international bidding war, with interest coming from around the globe, including France, the United States and Canada.

The item was purchased by a private, anonymous person in the U.K. on June 30.

Worried about vampires? 🦇 We can help… Mysterious vampire-slaying kit set for auction was owned by peer of the realmhttps://t.co/pdYsm4HJL5@HansonsAuctions pic.twitter.com/CMjECLX2fF — Hansons🇭 (@HansonsUK) June 29, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

After paying a “buyers premium,” the total cost came to a grand £16,900 (approximately C$26,330).

The vampire-slaying kit is from the late 19th century, Hansons claims. Inside the wooden box are “tools and holy objects to ward off vampires,” including: crucifixes, a matching pair of pistols, brass powder flask, holy water, Gothic Bible, wooden mallet, stake, brass candlesticks, rosary beads and Metropolitan police paperwork from the time.

“Interest in this item ahead of auction, both from potential buyers and media outlets all over the world, was intense,” said Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers.

“Objects like this fascinate both collectors and people in general – and this vampire kit had particularly interesting provenance.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Objects like this fascinate both collectors and people in general - and this vampire kit had particularly interesting provenance."

Hanson said the vampire-slaying kit originally belonged to Lord Hailey, a former administrator of British India. He was the Governor of the Punjab from 1924 to 1928 and the Governor of the United Provinces from 1928 to 1934.

“Whether through fear or fascination, it’s interesting to know a member of the highest aristocratic social order, a man with a place in the House of Lords, acquired this item,” Hanson said.

In the news release, Hanson said myths involving vampires are enshrined in European history — and still continue today.

Story continues below advertisement

“It reminds us that the vampire myth affects people from all walks of life,” he continued.

The anonymous buyer was also quoted in the Hansons news release. “I was stunned and delighted by the result,” they said. “It’s a fascinating item, a conversation piece.” They went on to say they like the vampire-slaying kit’s “novelty and historical value.”