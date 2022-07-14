London fire says chemical reaction to blame for roof fire at chemical storage facility

London fire crews were able to get a roof fire at a chemical storage facility quickly under control Thursday in the city’s east end.

The London fire hazmat team evacuated the area around the Anchem facility on Stronach Crescent earlier Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. after it was revealed that hydrogen peroxide had leaked on the roof.

No injuries were reported, but fire crews evacuated people from the area as a precaution.

“There was a truck that was unloading hydrogen peroxide into the main pipe for the storage facility, and the valve was not turned on. So the pipe itself got over-pressurized and burst over top of the roof area, and that’s why the product exploded on top of the roof and then caused that chemical chain reaction,” said London fire District Chief Jamie Britton.

Incident final update: fire crews are clearing and no injuries reported. Thank you to our partners in emergency services. Our thanks to Anchem for all the pertinent info upon our arrival to help mitigate the incident @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/UvWErRVZLA — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) July 14, 2022

Britton said the company helped to get things under control quickly by shutting off the supply to the roof area.

“It was a tar and gravel roof and a hydrogen peroxide oven that came up with a chain reaction with the roof area and later caused a little bit of damage up there.”

The exact cost of the damage is not known at this time, but Britton pegs it to be in the range of $10,000.