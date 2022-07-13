Manitoba government says firefighter died while on job; RCMP investigating ATV crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba firefighter has died after he was hurt in an all-terrain vehicle rollover while on the job.

The province says the Manitoba Wildfire Service staff member was involved in a workplace accident earlier this week and succumbed to his injuries.

The province declined to offer additional details, citing the start of a workplace health and safety investigation.

RCMP say they received a report of an ATV rollover in The Pas on Monday.

They say a 23-year-old man from the northern town had been working in the area at the time and was transported to hospital, where he died.

In an online post, Premier Heather Stefanson said that her thoughts are with the community of The Pas.

“On behalf of my colleagues and all Manitobans, I want to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Tyler Riley Manych, a firefighter-in-training who tragically lost his life this week,” she wrote.

“Riley was a valued member of our team and will be truly missed,” read an online statement from the town of The Pas, where Manych also worked with the local fire department.

The Thompson Professional Firefighters Association in northern Manitoba offered its sympathies, as did several other fire departments across the province.

“Our deepest condolences to (Manych’s) family, friends, our brothers and sisters of the Manitoba Wildfire Service community and The Pas Fire Department ? Rest in Peace, brother. Thank you for your service,” the Brandon Firefighter Paramedics said in an online post.

The province said the Manitoba Wildfire Service has reached out to the man’s family and co-workers to offer support.

RCMP said the man had been wearing a hard hat, but not a helmet, and it is believed speed was a factor in the rollover. Officers continue to investigate.