Manitoba RCMP seek Gods Lake Narrows hit and run suspects

Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify a pair of suspects in connection with a hit and run Sunday night involving an all-terrain vehicle and a teenage victim at Gods Lake Narrows.

Police said the incident took place around 9:45 p.m., when a 14-year-old girl was walking on a trail behind the old school in the northeastern Manitoba community.

The girl was hit from behind by a green ATV driven by two men, RCMP said, who stopped briefly before fleeing the scene.

The girl was able to call for help and was taken to the local nursing station with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that can help identify the driver and passenger of the ATV is asked to call Gods Lake Narrows RCMP at 204-335-2260 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

