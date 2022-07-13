Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire marshal will not be investigating blaze that destroyed unfinished housing units in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 3:29 pm
Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal will not be investigating the cause of a large fire which destroyed 23 homes under construction on the east Mountain July 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal will not be investigating the cause of a large fire which destroyed 23 homes under construction on the east Mountain July 11, 2022. Hamilton Fire

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) says it will not be investigating the cause of a large east Hamilton Mountain blaze Monday that destroyed 23 homes under construction.

Spokesperson Sean Driscoll told Global News in an email on Wednesday that the probe will not proceed since “there is no reasonable prospect of an origin or cause determination.”

Story continues below advertisement

The blaze, which is estimated to have caused at least $10 million in total damage, forced police to close off the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway between Rymal Road and Highland Road West for hours at the Central Park development.

Trending Stories

Close to 70 firefighters battled the blaze for about 45 minutes, targeting flames on balconies to avoid spread into nearby homes.

Read more: 23 housing units under construction destroyed in fire on Hamilton’s east Mountain

Hamilton fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said the fire was so hot that siding on some of the new homes melted and windows broke from the heat.

A total of 23 unfinished units were destroyed and 12 occupied homes suffered heat damage.

No injuries were reported.

Residents in a number of occupied homes in the area were allowed to return Monday night.

Click to play video: 'Video shows violent case of road rage between driver and cyclist in Montreal' Video shows violent case of road rage between driver and cyclist in Montreal
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagHamilton news tagHamilton Fire tagOffice of the Fire Marshal tagrymal road tagfire in Hamilton tagHighland Road tagfire at upper red hill valley parkway tagfire on rymal road tagcentral park development taghousing unit fire taglarge construction fire tagsoho street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers