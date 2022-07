Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Fire Department say they expect to be working in an area of the east Mountain for “some time,” as crews battle a large blaze at a residential development.

The structure fire started just before 4 p.m. and police have closed off the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway between Rymal Road and Highland Road West.

They’re asking drivers to stay out of the area.

More to come…

View for first in HFD crews at Rymal & Red Hill. Roads will remain closed. #StrongForYou #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/4ddLzj2ytK — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) July 11, 2022

Hamilton Police are on scene with @HamiltonFireDep for a large residential fire in #HamOnt. Upper Red Hill Valley closed between Rymal and Highland. Traffic is affected. Please stay out of the area. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 11, 2022

HFD crews operating in the area of Rymal and Red Hill. Roads are closed. Crews will be operating on scene for some time #StrongForYou #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/T13GI1zdRQ — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) July 11, 2022

