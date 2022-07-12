Waterloo police investigate sexual assault at a restaurant in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a sexual assault at a restaurant in Cambridge earlier this month.
According to police, officers were called to a restaurant near Hespeler and Pinebush roads at around noon on July 3 after a sexual assault was reported.
Police say officers believe the woman was specifically targeted by her attacker.
They have released a video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with the incident on Twitter.
He is described as being in his 40s and around five feet seven inches tall with a neon green shirt.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
