Waterloo police investigate sexual assault at a restaurant in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a sexual assault at a restaurant in Cambridge earlier this month.

According to police, officers were called to a restaurant near Hespeler and Pinebush roads at around noon on July 3 after a sexual assault was reported.

Read more: Cambridge man arrested after Waterloo police investigate indecent act

Police say officers believe the woman was specifically targeted by her attacker.

They have released a video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with the incident on Twitter.

He is described as being in his 40s and around five feet seven inches tall with a neon green shirt.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.