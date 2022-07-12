Menu

Crime

Waterloo police investigate sexual assault at a restaurant in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 2:58 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a sexual assault at a restaurant in Cambridge earlier this month.

According to police, officers were called to a restaurant near Hespeler and Pinebush roads at around noon on July 3 after a sexual assault was reported.

Police say officers believe the woman was specifically targeted by her attacker.

They have released a video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with the incident on Twitter.

He is described as being in his 40s and around five feet seven inches tall with a neon green shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
