Cambridge man arrested after Waterloo police investigate indecent act

A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection with an indecent act investigation in Waterloo.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a resident reported seeing a suspicious man near Austin and Tamarack drives, at around midnight, on Sunday.
A few minutes later, the man was spotted around Hickory Street West and Spruce Street committing an indecent act.
Police say the suspect was identified and arrested on Wednesday.
A 36-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with prowling by night, criminal harassment and voyeurism.
