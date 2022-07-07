Menu

Crime

Cambridge man arrested after Waterloo police investigate indecent act

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 4:11 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection with an indecent act investigation in Waterloo.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a resident reported seeing a suspicious man near Austin and Tamarack drives, at around midnight, on Sunday.

A few minutes later, the man was spotted around Hickory Street West and Spruce Street committing an indecent act.

Police say the suspect was identified and arrested on Wednesday.

A 36-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with prowling by night, criminal harassment and voyeurism.

