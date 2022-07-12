Peterborough Petes pre-season features games in Cobourg, Millbrook; 5 players at NHL development camps

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Petes will play several pre-season OHL games including several in communities outside the city, the league announced Tuesday.

The road games announced Tuesday include:

Sunday, Sept. 4 (2:05 p.m. start): Hosting the Oshawa Generals — location to be announced.

Saturday, Sept. 10 (4:05 p.m.): Hosting the Sudbury Wolves at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre in Millbrook.

Sunday, Sept. 11 (2 p.m.): Visiting the Kingston Frontenacs. Game to be played in Napanee.

Friday, Sept. 23 (7:05 p.m. start): Hosting the Frontenacs at the Cobourg Community Centre (CCC) in Cobourg.

Sunday, Sept. 25 (1 p.m. start): Visiting the Generals for a game in Whitby.

Further details on the games will be announced later this month and in August.

The Cobourg pre-season game is in partnership with the centre, the Cobourg Cougars, the West Northumberland Girls Hockey Association and Northumberland Minor Hockey.

“The Town of Cobourg and CCC are excited to bring partners like the Petes, Cougars, and our local minor hockey associations together in celebration of the start of the 2022-23 hockey season,” said Krista Williams, Town of Cobourg co-ordinator of event and sport facilities.

“We look forward to seeing hockey fans and community members alike congregating in Cobourg to watch some of the best junior hockey players on the planet on September 23.”

Williams says organizers are planning coaches’ clinics, community skates, autograph signings and other initiatives in an effort to raise funds for minor hockey in Cobourg. Tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, Aug. 9 through the CCC website. Priority access to tickets will be given to Cobourg minor hockey families, as well as Cougars and Petes season ticket members.

NHL development camps

On Tuesday, five current Petes players received invites to NHL development camps:

Tucker Robertson with the Seattle Kraken

Artem Guryev and Samuel Mayer, both with the San Jose Sharks

Chase Stillman with the New Jersey Devils

Jon-Randall (JR) Avon with the Philadelphia Flyers

The Petes’ OHL training camp begins the week of Aug. 29. The Petes kick off their 66th OHL regular season on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7:05 p.m. against the Erie Otters at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 Petes season. Call (705) 743-3681 ext. 6000 or email tickets@gopetesgo.com.