Seattle Kraken draft Peterborough Petes forward Tucker Robertson in fourth round

Peterborough Petes forward Tucker Robertson might be in a forgiving mood with his hotel after eventually making his way to the NHL Entry Draft stage on Friday.

With their selection in the fourth round of the draft, the Seattle Kraken chose Robertson 123rd overall during the second day of the draft at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

He’s the first Pete to ever be selected by the one-year NHL franchise. The 19-year-old overage centre is coming off a stellar season with the Petes where he tallied 41 goals and 40 assists for 81 points in 68 regular season games, leading the OHL club in goals and second in team assists and points.

His 41 goals were tied for 10th among OHL scorers during the 2021-2022 season. Like many players he missed a full season with OHL shutdown in 2020-21 due to the pandemic.

With the 26th pick in the fourth round (123rd overall) of 2022 NHL Draft, the #SeaKraken have selected forward Tucker Robertson from the @PetesOHLhockey. pic.twitter.com/sS9zGLw1Rk — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) July 8, 2022

He joins fellow OHLer Shane Wright as selections by the Kraken. Wright, from the Kingston Frontenacs, was touted by many scouts as a top pick but slipped to fourth in Thursday evening’s draft.

Robertson told media after leaving the draft stage that his dad arrived five minutes before he was selected. He also noted the hotel he was saying initially lost his suit. But recovered it just in time for him to make it to the Bell Centre on Friday.J

Peterborough Petes GM, Mike Oke, with the newest member of the Seattle Kraken, Tucker Robertson! pic.twitter.com/xORqw4UHHq — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) July 8, 2022

In a Kraken Tweet, the Toronto native said he was looking forward to meeting the fans.

“I can’t wait to get to Seattle to get started,” he said.

The Kraken acquired the selection pick as part of a trade made last season when the sent Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames.

Robertson comes from a family of athletes as his father Gary played NCAA hockey at St. Lawrence University, his mother Kelly played basketball at Bishop’s University, his four older sisters play a number of collegiate level sports.

His grandfather Whit Tucker won two Grey Cups with the Ottawa Rough Riders and his other grandfather Bob Robertson won the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup with the Providence Reds in the mid-1950s.

““It would mean a lot,” Robertson told Global News Peterborough earlier this week about the prospect of getting drafted. “It would just show that all the hard work is paying off and meaning something now.

“Ever since I’ve been a kid the NHL has been the goal, and winning the Stanley Cup. This would just be another step in the process of getting there so it would be huge.

