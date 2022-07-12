Youth suffers life-threatening injuries in dirt bike crash: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in the City of Kawartha Lakes say a youth sustained life-threatening injuries following a dirt bike collision on the weekend.

Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, emergency crews responded to reports of a dirt bike crash at a private property in the former Somerville Township.

On Tuesday, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said a nine-year-old had sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, where they were later air lifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The youth had been wearing their helmet at the time of the collision, OPP said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OPP remind the public when using an off-road vehicle to ride according to trail, road and weather conditions and use extreme caution when turning, crossing, climbing and descending hills.

OPP advise to visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/driving-road-vehicle-orv#section-3 for more information on off-road vehicle use in Ontario.