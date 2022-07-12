Menu

Traffic

Youth suffers life-threatening injuries in dirt bike crash: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 1:35 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a nine-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a dirt bike crash on July 9, 2022. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a nine-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a dirt bike crash on July 9, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Ontario Provincial Police in the City of Kawartha Lakes say a youth sustained life-threatening injuries following a dirt bike collision on the weekend.

Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, emergency crews responded to reports of a dirt bike crash at a private property in the former Somerville Township.

On Tuesday, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said a nine-year-old had sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, where they were later air lifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Read more: Pit-bike rider, 18, in Peterborough dies following collision on Armour Road: police

The youth had been wearing their helmet at the time of the collision, OPP said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OPP remind the public when using an off-road vehicle to ride according to trail, road and weather conditions and use extreme caution when turning, crossing, climbing and descending hills.

OPP advise to visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/driving-road-vehicle-orv#section-3 for more information on off-road vehicle use in Ontario.

Click to play video: 'Havelock to welcome crowds of ATV riders raising money to fight cancer' Havelock to welcome crowds of ATV riders raising money to fight cancer
