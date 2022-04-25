Menu

Traffic

Pit-bike rider, 18, in Peterborough dies following collision on Armour Road: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 11:13 am
Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist in Peterborough dies following collision on Armour Road' Motorcyclist in Peterborough dies following collision on Armour Road
A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Peterborough on Friday night.

A motorcyclist in Peterborough has died following a collision in the city’s east end on Friday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pit-bike and a pickup truck on Armour Road at Euclid Avenue. A pit-bike is a smaller, lightweight motorcycle often used for pit racing.

Read more: Peterborough e-bike rider dies of injuries following collision: police

Paramedics and firefighters treated the rider before the individual was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with a police escort.The area was closed off for several hours overnight.

On Monday morning, the Peterborough Police Service said an 18-year-old man operating the pit-bike died of his injures.

The collision remains under investigation.

A memorial was set up on the crash scene on the weekend.

A number of social media posts — including one from his sister — have identified the victim as Mitchell Millard, 18, of Peterborough.

Family say he was first taken to PRHC, then transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto where he died of his injuries on Saturday morning.

