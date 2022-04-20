Menu

Peterborough e-bike rider dies of injuries following collision: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 1:24 pm
Peterborough police say an e-bike rider has died of his injuries following a collision with a minivan on April 14, 2022.

Peterborough police say an e-bike rider involved in a collision has died of his injuries.

The collision on Thursday, April 14 involved an e-bike and a minivan at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Stewart streets.

Read more: E-biker rider in Peterborough seriously injured following collision, police say

The Peterborough Police Service said at the time that the e-bike operator was transported to hospital in serious condition.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said the 54-year-old Peterborough man who was driving the e-bike has succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the victim was not released.

Police said the collision remains under investigation.

