Peterborough e-bike rider dies of injuries following collision: police

Peterborough police say an e-bike rider involved in a collision has died of his injuries.

The collision on Thursday, April 14 involved an e-bike and a minivan at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Stewart streets.

The Peterborough Police Service said at the time that the e-bike operator was transported to hospital in serious condition.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said the 54-year-old Peterborough man who was driving the e-bike has succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the victim was not released.

Police said the collision remains under investigation.