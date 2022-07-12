Man charged after store robbed, loss prevention officer punched: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old London, Ont., man has been charged by London police after a business in the city’s east end was robbed early Monday night, investigators said.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to a business in the area of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue after a man was observed concealing items in a shopping cart, police said.

A loss prevention officer who approached the man when he attempted to leave the store tried to take the cart back but was punched in the face, police said.

A physical altercation ensued, police said, and officers were contacted. The suspect fled but was located a short distance away.

The loss prevention officer suffered minor injuries and the items were recovered, police said.

The accused, a 48-year-old man from London, faces a charge of robbery. He’s expected to appear in court Tuesday.