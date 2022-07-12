Menu

Crime

Man charged after store robbed, loss prevention officer punched: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted July 12, 2022 11:48 am
The front of London police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 48-year-old London, Ont., man has been charged by London police after a business in the city’s east end was robbed early Monday night, investigators said.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to a business in the area of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue after a man was observed concealing items in a shopping cart, police said.

A loss prevention officer who approached the man when he attempted to leave the store tried to take the cart back but was punched in the face, police said.

Man set on fire in serious east London, Ont. assault, police say

A physical altercation ensued, police said, and officers were contacted. The suspect fled but was located a short distance away.

The loss prevention officer suffered minor injuries and the items were recovered, police said.

The accused, a 48-year-old man from London, faces a charge of robbery. He’s expected to appear in court Tuesday.

