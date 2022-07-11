Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Longueuil police seek possible victims after man charged with sexual offences

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 3:22 pm
Alexandre Leclaire View image in full screen
Longueuil police searching for victims of 38-year-old man charged with two sexual offences, including possession and distribution of child pornography. Longueuil Police / Handout

Longueuil police are searching for possible victims of a 38-year-old Longueuil resident who has been charged for sexual offences.

Alexandre Leclaire was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography and with making an agreement with a third party to commit a sexual crime.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Maurice ‘Mom’ Boucher, former Hells Angels boss, dies in prison from cancer

Trending Stories

According to the Longueuil police, it is possible that Leclaire committed other illegal acts of sexual nature and that there may be other victims.

The investigation began in January 2022 and led to his arrest on July 6.

Anyone with information on Leclaire is urged to call Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagChild Pornography tagLongueuil Police tagSPAL tagsexual offences tagAlexandre Leclaire tagpossession and distribution tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers