Longueuil police seek possible victims after man charged with sexual offences

Longueuil police are searching for possible victims of a 38-year-old Longueuil resident who has been charged for sexual offences.

Alexandre Leclaire was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography and with making an agreement with a third party to commit a sexual crime.

According to the Longueuil police, it is possible that Leclaire committed other illegal acts of sexual nature and that there may be other victims.

The investigation began in January 2022 and led to his arrest on July 6.

Anyone with information on Leclaire is urged to call Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.