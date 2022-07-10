Maurice ‘Mom’ Boucher, former Hells Angels boss, dies in prison from cancer

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Former Hells Angels crime boss Maurice Boucher, known also as “Mom” Boucher, has died at the age 69.

According TVA Nouvelles, Boucher, widely known as a notorious longtime Hells Angels gang leader and one of the more known criminals in Quebec history, died Sunday after a long battle with throat cancer.

READ MORE: Sonny Barger, Hells Angels leader and legendary outlaw, dead at 83

He died in the palliative care ward of a correctional health-care institution affiliated with the Archambault prison in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., where he was serving consecutive life sentences.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher (2nd left), is greeted by other club members at a boxing match in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Boucher was a reputed organized crime boss, murderer, drug trafficker, outlaw biker and former leader of the Hells Angels’ Quebec chapter.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2002 he was convicted of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree murder of two Quebec prison officers in an effort to destabilize the Quebec Justice system.

READ MORE: Maurice ‘Mom’ Boucher pleads guilty to murder conspiracy charge involving rival

He received an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for at least 25 years. He was imprisoned at Canada’s only supermax prison.

He had been battling cancer for seven years and was transferred to palliative care on June 10. He just recently turned 69 on June 21.