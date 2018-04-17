Crime
April 17, 2018 3:25 pm
Updated: April 17, 2018 3:26 pm

Maurice ‘Mom’ Boucher pleads guilty to murder conspiracy charge involving rival

By The Canadian Press

Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher (2nd left), is greeted by other club members at a boxing match in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
A former Hells Angels boss already serving a life sentence in the death of two prison guards has pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill another underworld figure.

Maurice “Mom” Boucher pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring with two others to kill Raynald Desjardins.

The Crown says a sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 11.

The names of his alleged accomplices are protected by a publication ban as they are facing a trial in 2019.

Crown officials say the conspiracy was hatched between July and November 2015, while Boucher was behind bars.

The Crown and defence will make a joint sentence recommendation to Quebec Superior Court Justice Eric Downs.

Boucher has been jailed since his 2002 conviction for ordering the assassination of two Quebec prison guards.

Desjardins is also currently jailed after being sentenced for conspiracy in the slaying of Mob boss Salvatore Montagna in 2011.

