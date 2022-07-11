Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

2 children in hospital following two-vehicle crash in Norfolk County

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 8:36 am
file photo View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser. OPP

Two children were taken to hospital following a collision in Norfolk County on Sunday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., OPP received a report of a two-vehicle crash at St Johns Road East and Cockshutt Road.

According to police, the children were taken to a local hospital to be treated for undetermined injuries.

“I have no idea what those injuries are as of yet,” said OPP acting Sgt. Ed Sandchuck in a video posted to Twitter following the collision around 3 p.m.

“Please make sure you check twice before proceeding through an intersection. It’s going to save a life and prevent you from becoming involved in a collision,” he added.

The cause of the collision is still being determined amid the ongoing investigation.

