2 children in hospital following two-vehicle crash in Norfolk County

Two children were taken to hospital following a collision in Norfolk County on Sunday.
Shortly after 2 p.m., OPP received a report of a two-vehicle crash at St Johns Road East and Cockshutt Road.
According to police, the children were taken to a local hospital to be treated for undetermined injuries.
“I have no idea what those injuries are as of yet,” said OPP acting Sgt. Ed Sandchuck in a video posted to Twitter following the collision around 3 p.m.
“Please make sure you check twice before proceeding through an intersection. It’s going to save a life and prevent you from becoming involved in a collision,” he added.
The cause of the collision is still being determined amid the ongoing investigation.
