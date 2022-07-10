Menu

Fire

OPP investigating fatal Leamington, Ont. fire

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 10, 2022 12:44 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

OPP are investigating after a body was found in a Leamington, Ont., residence damaged by fire.

Police say emergency crews responded to an address located in the 300 block of Erie Street South around 11:52 p.m. Friday.

Read more: OPP, fire marshal investigate fatal house fire north of Listowel, Ont.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

OPP is asking anyone who was in the area of Erie Street South and Robson Road between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Friday and may have witnessed anything or have dashcam or security camera footage to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

