OPP investigating fatal Leamington, Ont. fire

OPP are investigating after a body was found in a Leamington, Ont., residence damaged by fire.

Police say emergency crews responded to an address located in the 300 block of Erie Street South around 11:52 p.m. Friday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

OPP is asking anyone who was in the area of Erie Street South and Robson Road between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Friday and may have witnessed anything or have dashcam or security camera footage to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

