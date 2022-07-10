Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Suspicious death investigation underway in Canupawakpa First Nation, Manitoba

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 4:11 pm
Police tape at an investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
FILE. Police tape. File/Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

A suspicious death investigation is underway in western Manitoba.

Manitoba First Nations Police were called to a Canupawakpa Dakota Nation home around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday for an assault complaint.

Police entered the house and found the body of a 36-year-old man.

RCMP Major Crime Services is investigating with the assistance of the First Nations Police Service.

Trending Stories

Read more: Brandon woman, 2 small kids extricated from impaired driving wreck, Manitoba RCMP say

RCMP Forensic Identification Services is also on scene as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who knows something is asked to contact MFPS at 1-833-978-0048 or email tips@mfnp.ca.

Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagManitoba RCMP tagManitoba crime tagManitoba First Nations Police Service tagMFNPS tagwestern manitoba tagCanupawakpa First Nation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers