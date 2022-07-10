Suspicious death investigation underway in Canupawakpa First Nation, Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A suspicious death investigation is underway in western Manitoba.

Manitoba First Nations Police were called to a Canupawakpa Dakota Nation home around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday for an assault complaint.

Police entered the house and found the body of a 36-year-old man.

RCMP Major Crime Services is investigating with the assistance of the First Nations Police Service.

RCMP Forensic Identification Services is also on scene as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who knows something is asked to contact MFPS at 1-833-978-0048 or email tips@mfnp.ca.

Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement