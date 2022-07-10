Suspicious death investigation underway in Canupawakpa First Nation, Manitoba

A suspicious death investigation is underway in western Manitoba.
Manitoba First Nations Police were called to a Canupawakpa Dakota Nation home around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday for an assault complaint.
Police entered the house and found the body of a 36-year-old man.
RCMP Major Crime Services is investigating with the assistance of the First Nations Police Service.
Trending Stories
RCMP Forensic Identification Services is also on scene as of Sunday afternoon.
Anyone who knows something is asked to contact MFPS at 1-833-978-0048 or email tips@mfnp.ca.
Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments