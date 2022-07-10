Toronto police arrest man following alleged sexual assault

Police have arrested a man following an alleged sexual assault in midtown Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident took place on July 5 in the area of Yonge Street and Merton Street, where a man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.
On July 8, 29-year-old Jahmore Walker-White, a man with no fixed address, was arrested, police said. He was charged with sexual assault and failure to comply with a probation order.
Police said they believe there may be other victims.
Walker-White is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
