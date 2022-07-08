Early morning Surrey shooting sends one woman to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey, B.C., shooting sent one woman to hospital early Friday morning, according to RCMP.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 8500 block of 151B Street for reports of gunshots.

When Mounties arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman inside the home suffering from non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital.

“Police are looking for information about a male suspect, dressed all in black, carrying a backpack and flashlight, who is believed to have fled the area on foot,” Const. Gurvinder Ghag said.

“Investigators are canvassing the area for CCTV footage or those who may have dashcam footage from the area that could assist with this investigation.”

Anyone with possible related information, dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

