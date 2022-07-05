RCMP investigating Osoyoos, B.C. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A popular beach in Osoyoos, B.C., was the scene of a Canada Day shooting.

RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said his detachment was informed at around 6:50 p.m. Friday that a man was shot at what the locals call White Sands beach on Osoyoos Lake.

“We quickly located the victim who friends were transporting out,” Bayda said, noting that the victim was taken to hospital but has since been released.

“The injury is non-life-threatening though the wounds are consistent with a shooting.”

The violent incident took place between one person and a larger group, Bayda said. The victim and the alleged shooter were not known to one another, though there were connections with the larger group.

RCMP have identified a suspect and pending charge approval from the BC Prosecution Service, more information should be made available later in the day Monday.

Bayda said the suspect has not yet been located.