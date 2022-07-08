Burnaby RCMP releases footage of suspect vehicle involved in early July shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby police have released surveillance video of a suspect vehicle they say was involved in a shooting that left one man injured.

The shooting happened on Monday, July 4, near Patterson Avenue and Hurst Street.

Burnaby RCMP hope the release of the video generates tips to ultimately find the vehicle and the suspect.

“Burnaby RCMP is asking for dashcam video from specific areas of Burnaby at specific times to assist in the investigation,” Cpl. Michael Kalanj said.

“Drivers with dashcam video from the area bordered by Patterson Ave., Imperial St., Frederick Ave. and Rumble St., between 10:45 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., are asked to please contact police.”

View image in full screen Burnaby RCMP is asking for dashcam video taken in this area between 11 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. on July 4, 2022. Burnaby RCMP

Officials said they believe the shooting was targeted.

The 59-year-old victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

“Burnaby RCMP’s serious crimes unit is leading the investigation into this shooting. Our officers are also working closely with the combined forces special enforcement unit to determine if this shooting has any ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict or organized crime,” Kalanj said.

“While this incident is believed to be targeted, we understand any shooting is troubling for our community.”

