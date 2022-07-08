Menu

Comments

Crime

IHIT identifies victim from Surrey shooting at Days Inn Hotel

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 11:22 am
Click to play video: 'Man dead after shooting incident at Surrey hotel' Man dead after shooting incident at Surrey hotel
RCMP say they responded to reports of shots fired at the Days Inn on King George Boulevard Monday evening, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save him, he died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in a “targeted” shooting in Surrey.

Mohamed Abdulrahman Mohamed, 28, has been named as the victim in a shooting in the parking lot of the Days Inn Hotel in Surrey.

The shooting took place on July 4 around 5 p.m.

Mohamed Abdulrahman Mohamed, 28, has been named as the shooting victim by police. View image in full screen
Mohamed Abdulrahman Mohamed, 28, has been named as the shooting victim by police. IHIT

“While still early in the investigation, homicide investigators are able to confirm that this shooting was targeted, but not connected to any other recent shootings,” Sgt. David Lee said.

“IHIT investigators are able to confirm that Mohamed was involved in drug trafficking but unable to confirm any gang-nexus at this time.”

Shortly after the shooting, police said officers found a vehicle on fire in an alleyway in the 12400 block of 96 Avenue in Surrey.

Officials said the burning car has been linked to the shooting.

“Regardless of Mohamed’s alleged activities or associations, his life was taken from him,” Lee said.

“Our investigators are committed to resolving this homicide and are seeking public assistance.”

Anyone with possible information regarding the shooting, the victim or the burned vehicle is being asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'Burnaby RCMP releases video of shooting suspect’s vehicle' Burnaby RCMP releases video of shooting suspect’s vehicle
Burnaby RCMP releases video of shooting suspect’s vehicle
