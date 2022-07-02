Menu

Crime

37-year-old Port Coquitlam man identified as homicide victim: IHIT

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 2, 2022 4:51 pm
Click to play video: 'One man dead in Port Coquitlam early morning shooting' One man dead in Port Coquitlam early morning shooting
One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Port Coquitlam. RCMP have secured the area, and the integrated homicide investigation team has been called in to take over the case. Andrea Macpherson has been at the scene all morning and has the details.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim of a shooting that took place on June 30 in Port Coquitlam as 37-year-old Mehdi “Damien” Eslahian.

Read more: Man killed in ‘targeted’ shooting in Port Coquitlam, police say

IHIT said Eslahian was known to police and are calling the homicide a “targeted” killing but not related to “ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict”.

“To further identify witnesses and associates, the name of the victim is being released,” said BC RCMP’s Sgt. David Lee.

“A timeline of Mr. Eslahian’s movements is being constructed. IHIT investigators are looking to speak to Mr. Eslahian’s associates to determine his activities.”

Read more: Police identify killed B.C. bank gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers

The incident took place around 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Davies Avenue in Port Coquitlam.

Police are seeking dashcam footage or CCTV around the area as well as any footage from Hastings Street and Lougheed Highway between 10 p.m. on June 29 and 2 a.m. on June 30.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'Police identify killed bank robbery gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers from Duncan, B.C.' Police identify killed bank robbery gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers from Duncan, B.C.
Police identify killed bank robbery gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers from Duncan, B.C.
