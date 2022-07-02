37-year-old Port Coquitlam man identified as homicide victim: IHIT

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim of a shooting that took place on June 30 in Port Coquitlam as 37-year-old Mehdi “Damien” Eslahian.

IHIT said Eslahian was known to police and are calling the homicide a “targeted” killing but not related to “ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict”.

“To further identify witnesses and associates, the name of the victim is being released,” said BC RCMP’s Sgt. David Lee.

“A timeline of Mr. Eslahian’s movements is being constructed. IHIT investigators are looking to speak to Mr. Eslahian’s associates to determine his activities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The incident took place around 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Davies Avenue in Port Coquitlam.

Police are seeking dashcam footage or CCTV around the area as well as any footage from Hastings Street and Lougheed Highway between 10 p.m. on June 29 and 2 a.m. on June 30.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

4:00 Police identify killed bank robbery gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers from Duncan, B.C. Police identify killed bank robbery gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers from Duncan, B.C.