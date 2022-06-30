Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seek tips as they investigate Fort McMurray shooting that sent man to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 11:33 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking Fort McMurray residents for information or video that may help with their investigation of a shooting that sent a man to hospital Wednesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Tolen Drive area of the northern Alberta community just before midnight after someone reported shots being fired. Soon after they arrived, police were informed by officials at a nearby hospital that a 22-year-old man had arrived at the facility with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

About 10 minutes later, the RCMP said officers were called to a different report of shots being fired in the Stroud Bay/Caldwell Crescent area.

“Officers were able to locate and seize a white Volkswagen Passat that they believe is connected with the shootings,” the RCMP said in a news release issued Thursday.

“RCMP believe these two shootings are related and are seeking assistance from the public in identifying any witnesses who would have been in the areas at those times.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police asked people who live near the crime scenes to check their home security video footage as it “may have captured the white Volkswagen Passat or suspicious activity.”

An RCMP spokesperson said no arrests had been made as of Thursday night.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagAlberta RCMP tagShots fired tagShootings tagWood Buffalo RCMP tagFort McMurray crime tagFort McMurray shootings tagShots fired in Fort McMurray tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers