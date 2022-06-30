RCMP seek tips as they investigate Fort McMurray shooting that sent man to hospital

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking Fort McMurray residents for information or video that may help with their investigation of a shooting that sent a man to hospital Wednesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Tolen Drive area of the northern Alberta community just before midnight after someone reported shots being fired. Soon after they arrived, police were informed by officials at a nearby hospital that a 22-year-old man had arrived at the facility with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

About 10 minutes later, the RCMP said officers were called to a different report of shots being fired in the Stroud Bay/Caldwell Crescent area.

“Officers were able to locate and seize a white Volkswagen Passat that they believe is connected with the shootings,” the RCMP said in a news release issued Thursday.

“RCMP believe these two shootings are related and are seeking assistance from the public in identifying any witnesses who would have been in the areas at those times.”

Police asked people who live near the crime scenes to check their home security video footage as it “may have captured the white Volkswagen Passat or suspicious activity.”

An RCMP spokesperson said no arrests had been made as of Thursday night.

