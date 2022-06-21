Menu

Crime

RCMP homicide investigation underway after man found injured in central Alberta dies

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 11:58 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

The RCMP is asking for tips in connection with a homicide investigation looking into the death of a man in central Alberta this week.

At about 4 a.m. on Monday, officers from the Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment went to a location on Range Road 34, west of Eckville, Alta., after someone reported a shooting.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man who had sustained “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

“The victim was transported to hospital, however, died from his injuries,” the RCMP said in a news release issued Tuesday. “The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.”

Police did not confirm if they have a suspect or suspects or if they have made any arrests in the case. They also did not confirm if the man died because of a shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment at 403-887-3333 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

