Crime

Police identify killed B.C. bank gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 2, 2022 2:29 pm
Police identify killed bank robbery gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers from Duncan, B.C.
On Saturday morning, BC RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé released the names of the two suspects: 22-year-olds Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie of Duncan.

Twin brothers from Vancouver Island have been named as the suspects who were killed in a police shootout during an attempted armed bank robbery in Saanich,B.C., this week.

On Saturday morning, RCMP released the names of the two suspects: 22-year-olds Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie of Duncan.

Police said the suspects’ family is cooperating with the investigation.

Read more: 6 officers injured in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank, 2 suspects killed

Neither brother had a criminal record and police said they were not known to them.

“We understand that the release of the names of the two deceased may answer the who, but there are still many outstanding questions and investigation efforts that need to take place in order to fully understand what took place and why,” said RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé.

“The motive behind the armed robbery and subsequent exchange of gunfire with police has not yet been determined.”

Read more: ‘We huddled under the bush’: Witness describes seeing gunfire outside Saanich B.C. bank

Police say the two brothers were the only ones in the bank, but are not ruling out that others may have been involved.

Anyone who has had recent interactions with either of the two is asked to contact the RCMP’s Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Forensic efforts are also ongoing at the scene, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Questions remain after deadly Saanich bank shootout' Questions remain after deadly Saanich bank shootout
Questions remain after deadly Saanich bank shootout
