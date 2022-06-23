Menu

Crime

Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 fatal stabbing in Whistler Village

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 3:15 pm
Henry Stanley Garcia Molina was stabbed and killed in Whistler during the early hours of Aug. 14. View image in full screen
Henry Stanley Garcia Molina was stabbed and killed in Whistler during the early hours of Aug. 14. IHIT handout

A man has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Whistler last August, homicide investigators said on Thursday.

Henry Stanley Garcia Molina, 26, was in front of the Bearfoot Bistro in Whistler Village during the early hours of Aug. 14, trying to get a taxi back to his hotel room, when he was stabbed, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said at the time.

Read more: ‘Henry’s life was taken senselessly’: Family of Whistler, B.C. stabbing victim appeals for help

He was taken to the Whistler Medical Clinic, where he died.

IHIT said homicide investigators and Richmond RCMP arrested a suspect, 22-year-old Dedaar Jhooty, on Wednesday.

“Henry Garcia Molina’s death was a shock to his family and the Whistler community,” IHIT Sgt. David Lee said in a media release. “We hope that this arrest provides some closure and solace to his family.”

Read more: Whistler stabbing claims the life of 26-year-old man, IHIT investigating

At the time of the stabbing, IHIT said Molina was not known to police, and his death wasn’t believed to be connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

In a statement after his death, Molina’s family described him as a “kind-hearted young man who was always willing to help others,” and who was “very involved with the community and admired by many.”

