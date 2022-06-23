Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 fatal stabbing in Whistler Village

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Whistler last August, homicide investigators said on Thursday.

Henry Stanley Garcia Molina, 26, was in front of the Bearfoot Bistro in Whistler Village during the early hours of Aug. 14, trying to get a taxi back to his hotel room, when he was stabbed, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said at the time.

He was taken to the Whistler Medical Clinic, where he died.

IHIT said homicide investigators and Richmond RCMP arrested a suspect, 22-year-old Dedaar Jhooty, on Wednesday.

“Henry Garcia Molina’s death was a shock to his family and the Whistler community,” IHIT Sgt. David Lee said in a media release. “We hope that this arrest provides some closure and solace to his family.”

At the time of the stabbing, IHIT said Molina was not known to police, and his death wasn’t believed to be connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

In a statement after his death, Molina’s family described him as a “kind-hearted young man who was always willing to help others,” and who was “very involved with the community and admired by many.”

