Crime

Athabasca man arrested after alleged sword attack

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 1:47 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking another man with a sword in Athabasca, Alta.

On July 5, Athabasca RCMP were called to a home in the northern Alberta town.

According to RCMP, the suspect was later located by officers and arrested before anyone else was hurt. Police seized the weapon.

The suspect is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, uttering threats against a person and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released from custody and will appear in Athabasca Provincial Court on July 25.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the suspect has not been released by the RCMP.

